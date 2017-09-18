WTA Caribbean and North America winners revealed

The Caribbean and North America winners of the World Travel Awards 2017 have been unveiled.

Las Vegas, Nevada, leads the winners having been voted North America’s Leading Destination and North America’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination with the famous Las Vegas strip taking the title, North America’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Also among the winners was The Palms Turks & Caicos - hailed Turks & Caicos’ Leading Hotel and the Caribbean’s Leading All Suite Hotel. Staying in the Turks and Caicos Islands, The Shore Club Turks & Caicos was recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading New Resort.

In the aviation sector, Delta Air Lines was honoured with no fewer than three awards. The American airline scooped the prize for North America’s Leading Airline and United States’ Leading Airline to the Caribbean, while its Delta Sky Club lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was lauded North America’s Leading Airport Lounge.

World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony had been scheduled to take place at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa on Saturday 16th September, but was cancelled owing to Hurricane Irma.

World Travel Awards President & Founder, Graham E. Cooke, said: “We congratulate the winners while commiserating with our friends in the Caribbean Islands and Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama, devastated by Hurricane Irma.

“The heart wrenching images of areas that have suffered total destruction are very saddening to all of us at World Travel Awards -and I am sure to the rest of the world.

”Our thoughts are with all those adversely affected by this terrible storm"

World Travel Awards Ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.

A full list of World Travel Awards’ Caribbean and North American winners can be seen at www.worldtravelawards.com/winners/2017

World Travel Awards celebrates its 24th anniversary this year and is acknowledged across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade.

Attended by senior executives from major travel companies, operators, destinations, World Travel Awards events are universally respected as providing established, top level networking opportunities, regionally and globally.

The brand aims to celebrate those organisations who push the boundaries of industry excellence.