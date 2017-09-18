TechCode brings German Startups to China

The winners of the startup competition will gain first-hand insights into the Chinese market. TechCode will accompany the startups for the duration of the trip arranging business matchings with potential partners, clients, suppliers, OEMs as well as providing opportunities to meet with investors and political representatives. The startups may also participate in a trip to the Connected Mobility Cluster in Gu´an, a city in close proximity to Beijing, in November 2017. The Automotive Innovation Center, launched by TechCode, is at the heart of the Connected Mobility Cluster. The Automotive Innovation Center provides a platform for the collaboration of internationally leading universities, corporates and startups and for the development of cutting-edge solutions for the future of mobility.

More Information on TechCode Accelerator (Germany) TCAC GmbH

With its flagship location in the center of Berlin as well as its international incubator network with more than 30 locations globally, TechCode supports German startups in entering the Chinese market as the first Chinese incubator in Germany. In close collaboration with China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. (CFLD), one of the largest real estate developers in China, TechCode focuses on innovative startups particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, medtech, new materials, cleantech as well as its new focus area Connected Mobility. TechCode provides access to a global network of mentors and industry experts as well as accelerator programs and office space at highly competitive prices to startups in these fields. The Chinese incubator also facilitates product localization as well as fundraising and business development activities for its startups. With its strategic partnership with CFLD, TechCode has access to a large network of industrial parks in China.