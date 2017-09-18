What Is NikeConnect?

Announced in June 2015, Nike’s partnership with the NBA begins with the 2017-18 season. Today, Nike and the NBA introduce the future of fan apparel with the first NBA connected jersey. Here’s how to use the jersey’s new NikeConnect technology to tap in to personal, next-level access to athletes, exclusive offers and the game you love all on your smartphone.

Introducing the Nike NBA Connected Jersey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=E60ryjNqkZQ

Nike introduces the Nike NBA Jersey with NikeConnect – an unlock to real-time, personalized experiences activated through the combination of the jersey, a smartphone and the NikeConnect app.

Launching on September 29, this innovative marriage of apparel and digital technology gives NikePlus members and NBA fans access to incredible product, customized content and exclusive experiences through the NikeConnect logo on their jersey’s jock tag.

step-by-step guide to using the Nike NBA Jersey with NikeConnect:

1. Get the all-new Nike NBA Jersey with NikeConnect at nike.com/nba, nbastore.com, a Nike store or team retailer near you.

2. Download the NikeConnect app, available for iOS 11 and Android (iPhone 7 or newer; Android devices with NFC capability) globally.

3. Launch the NikeConnect App on your smartphone.

4. Tap your smartphone on the tag at the bottom of your Nike NBA Jersey, where a special NFC chip is located under the NikeConnect logo. The experience will launch automatically on your smartphone.

5. Sign in with your NikePlus account. A celebration page appears with your athlete jersey; you are now connected. Tap in any time to unlock team and player content such as pre-game arrival footage and highlight packages. Tap in on game day to get additional access to exclusive offers.

6. You will automatically enter the central “Team” tab of the app. It has a status bar with either a pre-game countdown to tip-off, an in-game score or a post-game final score. Other information provided includes where and when your team is playing next, plus stats about your player.

Beneath that bar is the “Team” feed, which is a combination of performance and off-court highlights, including recap videos and GIFs, related to your jersey’s player and team. Fans can tap in to this content for greater detail or tap and hold to share externally with friends online.

7. The left side of the experience has an “Offers” tab. Clicking on this tab reveals game day offers at the top of the screen that are available immediately. Beneath that, you’ll see “Upcoming Rewards” for future game days. Offers include exclusive licensed product, NBA 2K18 boosts, tickets to games, Spotify playlists from athletes and other to-be-announced experiences. (In China, NBA 2K18 and Spotify are replaced by 2K Online and QQ Music, respectively.)

8. The right side of the app has a “Jersey” tab, which shows your history of tap-ins and rewards with that particular Nike NBA Connected jersey.

In the end, the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience, as unlocked by NikeConnect technology, represents the first time that premium NBA content can be accessed through interaction with apparel.

The NikeConnect app is available for both Android and iOS 11 (iPhone 7 or newer; Android devices with NFC capability) globally. The Nike NBA Connected Jerseys launch September 29 at nike.com/nba, nbastore.com, a Nike store or team retailer near you.