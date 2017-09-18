Entertainment Software Association’s Statement on the International Communications Privacy Act

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which represents the US video game industry, issued the following statement in response to the introduction of the International Communications Privacy Act in the US House of Representatives.

“The International Communications Privacy Act strikes the right balance between the needs of law enforcement and protecting online privacy. Online and in the cloud, electronic communications, whether stored in the US or abroad, deserve robust protection afforded by a warrant requirement. This legislation upgrades customer privacy and puts in place a clear procedure for handling access to the communications of foreign nationals. We commend Reps. Doug Collins, Suzan DelBene, Darrell Issa, and Hakeem Jeffries for their remarkable leadership and vision in introducing this legislation.”

