Accomplished Nurse Shares Her Great Career Achievements

In “Scholarly Pursuit of Nursing Science: One Nurse’s Journey,” the author recounts her experiences, challenges, and achievements and shares the reason why she was able to travel around the world.

After spending her childhood in her province of Saskatchewan, Canada, she went to Toronto to study nursing. She continued her studies in the U.S., and later earned a Ph.D. in Public Health, a qualification that enabled her to take the helms of some nursing programs across the country. With her perseverance and dedication to her job, King was able to influence not just her students and colleagues, but also the nurses around the world.



Readers will feel inspired and empowered by King’s commitment to her profession and the dedication to the people she served. The author serves as a role model worthy of emulation by nurses and caregivers all over the world.



The book offers readers a great opportunity to consider nursing as a career and for nurses, a moment to reflect on their worthiness for the profession. The author’s trials should get nurses to ask themselves why they’ve become nurses, what the profession means to them, and how caring for other people bring out the best in them. After reading King’s exploits, readers should have a better understanding of nursing as an occupation and a vocation.



“Scholarly Pursuit of Nursing Science: One Nurse’s Journey” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which took place last October 11, 2017. Every nurse or nursing student should read this book.



Scholarly Pursuit of Nursing Science: One Nurse’s Journey

Written by: Floris King

Published by: Beaver’s Pond Press

Published date: November 18, 2013

Paperback price: $9.99



About the author

Dr. Floris King is now retired from nursing and is currently residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.