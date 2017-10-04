Author Shares Her Great Impact on Her Students and Colleagues

She also becomes the director of numerous nursing programs across the country.

The book “Scholarly Pursuit of Nursing Science: One Nurse’s Journey” tells the story of Dr. Floris King who narrates some of her career experiences and journeys that took her around the globe and how she eventually changed her profession.

The author studied nursing in Toronto, Canada, after a childhood memories of love and music in her province, Saskatchewan. She continued her education in the U.S., eventually earning her Ph.D. in Public Health. She also becomes the director of numerous nursing programs across the country. Through her journey in life, the author shares how she had made a great impact on her students, colleagues, and nurses around the world. Readers around the globe will definitely enjoy the author’s story and, of course, be inspired by her true-to-life experiences as a good example to her fellow nurses.

“Scholarly Pursuit of Nursing Science: One Nurse’s Journey” is a truly heart-warming, inspirational memoir that endears readers to the nursing profession. Through the author’s first-hand experience, readers get a glimpse of what nursing is and how nurses impact the lives of their patients. The book also imparts some lessons on individual success and self-fulfillment.

“Scholarly Pursuit of Nursing Science: One Nurse’s Journey” will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Don’t miss the chance to grab a copy of this book at the event.

Scholarly Pursuit of Nursing Science: One Nurse’s Journey

Written by: Floris King

Published by: Beaver’s Pond Press

Published date: November 18, 2013

Paperback price: $9.99

About the author

Dr. Floris King is now retired from nursing and is currently residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.