130 million euro subsidy for manure monofermentation at dairy farms

Cooperative Jumpstart currently has 68 candidates for membership. These dairy farmers are the first eligible for the SDE+ subsidy that has now been made available. The other SDE+ subsidies will be assigned in the order of registration of new prospective members. At this moment, different types of manure monofermentation systems are used that correspond with the size of the farm and that make it possible to achieve the outdoor grazing objectives. In order to be able to guarantee the dairy farmers that the performance of the systems will meet the technical and economical expectations, initially a limited number of each type will be installed to gain experience. Subsequently, the other systems will be installed as from the summer of 2018. The membership of this independent cooperative is not limited to members of FrieslandCampina only, non-members are welcome to participate as well.

Manure monofermentation contributes to the reduction of the emission of greenhouse gases in two ways, being by reducing the methane volume on the one hand and by generating green energy on the other. Besides the own use at the dairy farm, a part of the green energy generated by means of manure monofermentation will be used to meet the electricity demand of the FrieslandCampina production locations and offices in the Netherlands. The 103 systems will reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by over 70,000 tons of CO 2 equivalents. This is equal to 31,000 fewer cars on the roads or the equivalent of 670,000 solar panels.

FrieslandCampina focuses with its strategy route2020 and its purpose ‘nourishing by nature’ on future generations. This is why FrieslandCampina invests in sustainable long-term growth and in the financial health of the Company and the Cooperative. The aim is to achieve climate-neutral growth and reduce the use of scarce natural resources such as water, raw materials and fossil fuels. The ambition of FrieslandCampina is to generate sufficient green energy at the farm yards to fully cover the use of electricity within the chain and so make a contribution to achieving the objective of climate-neutral growth in 2020. In order to be able to reach this goal, FrieslandCampina has, apart from manure monofermentation, also started initiatives in the areas of solar panels, geothermal energy and energy savings.