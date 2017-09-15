CP to report third-quarter 2017 results on October 17, 2017

​Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its third-quarter financial and operating results at 4:01 p.m. eastern time (2:01 p.m. mountain time) on October 17, 2017.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time (2:30 p.m. mountain time) on October 17.

Toronto participants dial in number: 1-647-427-7450

Operator assisted toll free dial in number: 1-888-231-8191

Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material at investor.cpr.ca

A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to November 17, 2017 at 416-849-0833 or toll free 1-855-859-2056, password 98468121.

Access to the webcast and audio file of the presentation will be made available at investor.cpr.ca

