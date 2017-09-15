Motorola Solutions Opens New Italian Office in Downtown Milan

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), leading global provider of communications solutions for public safety and commercial customers, announced the opening of its new Milan office located at 6 Largo Richini street, just a few hundred meters from the Duomo, Milan’s Cathedral.

Motorola Solutions Italy employees had just moved into the new office space, which was officially inaugurated by Sirio Magliocca, Motorola Solutions Italy Managing Director. “I am excited to share this new collaborative space at the heart of Italy’s financial capital, where we will continue to work with commitment to deliver state-of-the-art mission-critical solutions,” said Mr. Magliocca.

During opening event, Mr. Magliocca presented the company’s vision for the market, with special focus on the latest applications, devices, infrastructures and future technological concepts for public safety.

Highlights from Motorola Solutions technology showcase at the opening event included:

WAVE OnCloud – Created to connect workgroups in manufacturing, hospitality, utility, education and other teamwork-intensive industries, WAVE OnCloud provides reliable, instant voice communications. The quickly downloadable application provides push-to-talk (PTT) service across radios, mobile phones and desktop computers with the push of a button – no dialing, swiping or typing. WAVE OnCloud also delivers key features such as presence, messaging and location sharing without having to switch to another app

Futuristic Mixed Reality Fire Commander concept – The company uses mixed reality technology to enable incident commanders to visualize data in cutting-edge ways. Sensors and devices worn by firefighters automatically record and share data including air supply, biometrics (heart rate, breathing), environmental temperature and “point-of-view” (POV) body worn cameras that capture the firefighter’s surroundings. Cameras cover a 360-degree view angle to provide alternate views of the incident at the scene, on vehicles including police cars and on aerial drones.

###

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom