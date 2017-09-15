California Construction Companies Prepare for Cal/OSHA’s Respirable Crystalline Silica Standard Enforcement

This past April, the State of California’s Department of Industrial Relations announced that employer obligations under the new Respirable Crystalline Silica Standard for Construction, that were scheduled to commence on June 23rd, would have enforcement delayed. Instead, Cal/OSHA will begin to implement these obligations, found in Title 8 section 1532.3 of the California Code of Regulations, on September 23rd, 2017. This later date synchronizes with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) plan to begin enforcement of their corresponding standard.

Crystalline silica is a common mineral found in many naturally occurring materials and industrial products. OSHA reports that approximately 2.3 million workers in the U.S. are exposed to respirable crystalline silica in their workplaces. These workers include 2 million in construction who drill, cut, crush or grind silica-containing materials such as concrete and stone. It also includes about 300,000 in general industry operations such as brick manufacturing, foundries and hydraulic fracturing. Before enforcement of the new rule, the agency published estimates that more than 840,000 of the 2 million construction workers are likely being exposed to silica levels exceeding the new permissible exposure limit (PEL).

“Hundreds of thousands of construction workers across California will likely be impacted by Cal/OSHA enforcement actions this month,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “To help companies comply with the new standard and protect their workers, LA Testing offers industrial hygiene and environmental analysis of crystalline silica and other respiratory hazards associated with the construction industry. We also provide all of the sampling supplies necessary to collect samples, offer real-time air monitoring equipment, and stock a comprehensive line of personal protective equipment.”

LA Testing recently sponsored an educational video about the new federal OSHA crystalline silica rule for the construction industry that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/YTwQiEgWLfw.

To learn more about this or other industrial hygiene, occupational, environmental or air quality testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com

