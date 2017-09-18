Doctor Writes a Simple Guide to Understanding Digestive Tract Diseases

The digestive system plays a vital role in one’s body, but how well do you know it? In over forty years of practicing gastroenterology, Dr. Frank Lanza observed that only a few of his patients have an inkling about their digestive system, which prompted him to write his book, Gut Check: A Simple Guide to Diseases of the Digestive Tract.



Easy to read and informative, Gut Check introduces us to the anatomy of the digestive tract and its functions. Readers will get to know the cause, symptoms, and the available treatments of various digestive disorders as the book offers an in-depth discussion about them.



Indeed, prevention is better than cure. The only way to prevent diseases is to be well-informed about our body as well as the different roles our body organs play. We don’t need to be in the medical field to attain that information as Gut Check provides us with such in a language that laypeople can understand.



Grab a copy of Gut Check from major online retailers. For more information about Dr. Frank Lanza and his work, please visit his website at www.fllanza.com.





Gut Check: A Simple Guide to Diseases of the Digestive Tract

Written by Frank L. Lanza, MD

Paperback | $10.99

Kindle | $5.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Dr. Frank Lanza is the founder of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Laboratory at the Harris County Ben Taub General Hospital. He earned his medical degree and master’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Texas. He has been active in clinical research, but is best known for his extensive work in gastric ulcer disease relating to anti-inflammatory drugs.

