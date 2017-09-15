Hurricane Irma Damaged Properties Now Face Mold Contamination Concerns

As the scope of damage caused to properties across Florida becomes clearer, state officials are warning residents from some of the hardest hit areas to stay away until further notice. This is the case for parts of the Florida Keys where Hurricane Irma first made contact with land as a Category 4 storm.

Estimates of the damage to properties statewide vary, but a recent projection of insured losses by one risk forecaster put the figure at $40 billion. The total for uninsured losses remains unclear, but it too will be a staggering figure.

Many of the properties damaged by Hurricane Irma have suffered water damage due to strong winds, tidal surges or area flooding. Any moisture that enters a property and is not addressed quickly could support the growth of mold in as short as 48 hours on most building materials, furnishing and personal belongings.

“Residents, who have been fortunate enough to return to their homes and businesses to assess the damage, now face the issue that over half of the state’s occupants are without power,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Drying out a wet home, office or school is a real challenge without access to equipment that all runs on electricity. The longer the interior of these buildings remain wet, the worse the mold contamination will be in most circumstances.”

Exposure to elevated levels of mold can cause respiratory irritation, allergies and could even trigger an asthma attack in some people with the condition. Mold is also known to aggravate breathing conditions like COPD. There are even some types of mold which can cause opportunistic infections in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system.

Helping Floridians identify potential mold hazards are the indoor environmental quality professionals from EMSL Analytical, Inc. EMSL offers microbial testing services, all of the sampling supplies necessary, test kits, and even a wide range of respirators and other personal protective equipment. The laboratory experts have multiple locations in Florida and dozens more across the United States.

To learn more about indoor environmental quality testing of hurricane damaged properties or other indoor air quality, environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For access to indoor environmental quality test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.