Singapore Grand Prix - “Difficult but nice”

It is almost time for the fourteenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship to get underway and the Scuderia Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are already fully focused on the tenth running of the Singapore Grand Prix. Before talking about this weekend, Seb briefly looked back to the team’s home race. “Not winning was obviously not the best we could get. All the same, I believe in this team and that’s why, when I was on the podium, I told the fans that we were on our way! It was fantastic to feel all their passion”. As for the coming weekend, the German had this to say: “Here, in theory we should go better. We will see and our aim is obvious. There are still many races to go and plenty of time to score points. It’s not easy to overtake here, but I like this track. In terms of duration, it’s the longest race of the season and while it’s one you look forward to all year, at the same time, you don’t want it to come, because you are aware of just how difficult it is. In any case, it’s a great place.”

Team-mate Kimi Raikkonen had this to say as the weekend approaches: “This is another circuit and another race. We will start practice tomorrow and only then will we see the situation. There’s always work to do on various areas at every place we go racing and we always find things that need improving. The fact this is a night race doesn’t change much and we follow the same timetable as always. The only thing that matters is how the race goes for us.”