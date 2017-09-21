“Harris Rules,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (09/22/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tim Harris’s new book, “Harris Rules : Your No-BS Practical Step By Step Guide to Finally Become Rich and Free.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on September 22nd.

It’s the question every agent asks, but few have a truthful answer for: Where does business come from? In an industry constantly selling the ’easy button’ and overrun with shiny widgets, agents are pulled in multiple directions at once, each promising if they “just do this” that their dreams of real estate fortune will come true. After 20 years in the business and hundreds of thousands of coaching calls, Tim & Julie tell the hard truths about what it really takes to make it in real estate.

“Harris Rules” outlines specific, proven rules of engagement that any agent - rookie or veteran - can count on to serve them well as they pursue their real-estate funded goals and dreams. “Harris Rules” lays the groundwork, beginning with how agents need to think about the business. Moving them forward with a step by step action plan, Tim & Julie show agents how to create longevity by scaling the business and then teach them how to monetize it.

“Harris Rules” by Tim Harris will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (09/22/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074TZ3KYB.

“Harris Rules” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This is one of the best and most practical books not only for Real Estate, but also for setting up a plan for your future. Rule #3’s focus is a key!” – Brian Toliver

“Finding this book by Tim and Julie Harris has given this new agent peace of mind. Knowing where to start and having a plan gives me peace of me on my journey to succeed in this business. I am looking forward to following their plan layed out so clearly in the book.” – Andrea Kropf

About the Author:

For over two decades, Tim & Julie Harris have been leaders in the real estate industry, first as top producing agents and now as the nation’s most sought after real estate coaches.

In their twenties, during their very first year as Realtors®, Tim & Julie earned real estate industry acclaim by selling more than one hundred homes. Inspired by that success, they built a team, and rapidly grew their company into the most successful brokerage in the Columbus, Ohio marketplace. Their top-producing team listed and sold thousands of homes, an achievement that led them to become the youngest agents to earn the RE/MAX Platinum Hall of Fame award.