Tim & Julie Harris’ “Harris Rules” - Free Download Tomorrow (09/18/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tim Harris’s new book, “Harris Rules : Your No-BS Practical Step By Step Guide to Finally Become Rich and Free.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on September 18th.

It’s the question every agent asks, but few have a truthful answer for: Where does business come from? In an industry constantly selling the ’easy button’ and overrun with shiny widgets, agents are pulled in multiple directions at once, each promising if they “just do this” that their dreams of real estate fortune will come true. After 20 years in the business and hundreds of thousands of coaching calls, Tim & Julie tell the hard truths about what it really takes to make it in real estate.

“Harris Rules” outlines specific, proven rules of engagement that any agent - rookie or veteran - can count on to serve them well as they pursue their real-estate funded goals and dreams. “Harris Rules” lays the groundwork, beginning with how agents need to think about the business. Moving them forward with a step by step action plan, Tim & Julie show agents how to create longevity by scaling the business and then teach them how to monetize it.

“Harris Rules” by Tim Harris will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (09/18/2017 – 09/22/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074TZ3KYB.

“Harris Rules” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book has it all - mindset, goal setting, daily habits and all other good recommendations that as a real estate professional one needs to improve and get to the next level. This book is easy to read and can not only help you figure out what you need to do, but it will help you to stay focused and motivated so you can reach your goals. As a newbie, I found this book to guide me in the right direction which gives me the confidence needed in order to succeed!” – Vivian Moore

“I had reached a point in my real estate career where I was tired of trying to recreate the wheel. I had been doing OK, but wanted to do better. I also felt I needed help with scripts - what to say and how to say it. So I became a Premier Coaching Client of Tim & Julie Harris. This book shares a lot of what they teach you, but more importantly, it lays out your journey - the stuff they don’t teach you when you take classes for your license. Implement what you learn from this book. My favorite Harris Rule is Rule #12 - FOCUS - Follow One Course Until Successful. Thanks Tim & Julie for sharing your wealth of knowledge in a practical and tactical way!!” – Laurie R.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

For over two decades, Tim & Julie Harris have been leaders in the real estate industry, first as top producing agents and now as the nation’s most sought after real estate coaches.

In their twenties, during their very first year as Realtors®, Tim & Julie earned real estate industry acclaim by selling more than one hundred homes. Inspired by that success, they built a team, and rapidly grew their company into the most successful brokerage in the Columbus, Ohio marketplace. Their top-producing team listed and sold thousands of homes, an achievement that led them to become the youngest agents to earn the RE/MAX Platinum Hall of Fame award.