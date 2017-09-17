Debbie Miller’s “Move or Improve?” - Free Download Tomorrow (09/18/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Debbie Miller’s new book, “Move or Improve?: The Baby Boomers’ Guide to Housing Options and How to Choose What’s Right for You.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on September 18th.

Baby Boomers who feel overwhelmed trying to decide where to live will appreciate the information found in this book. Should you stay in your home and age in place by making modifications? Or should you move to a different location and enjoy better weather, lower cost-of-living, etc.? Should you build a new home that meets your long-term needs? How do you decide what’s best for your situation? And what if that situation changes later on? Are you a planner or a procrastinator? The answers to these questions can be found within the pages of “Move or Improve?”

“Move or Improve?” by Debbie Miller will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (09/18/2017 – 09/22/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074VTWNRR.

“Move or Improve?” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I highly recommend this useful book for anyone who is thinking of moving. The process is overwhelming, and it’s easy to forget important things. This book will make sure that you don’t.” – Betty Truman

“Move or Improve” is a concise information booklet on what to do and how to do it easily, written by a realtor who has at least 30 years experience doing what she says. One of the best aspects of the book is the flow chart that shows you what to do with what you have and how to dispose of it - assuming that you can separate affection from collection. Pages about how to decide if you can continue in your present home are quite good- 36” hallways, someone to mow the lawn when you cannot. I see the book as a must read before you go off the deep end and leave the place you love for some town where you know almost no one. Miller has a reputation for pleased customers and that speaks worlds.” – Judith Thorn

About the Author:

Debbie is a Lifestyle Transition Specialist and Certified Senior Advisor with over 20 years’ experience working with Buyers and Sellers over 55. She guides her clients through the maze of deciding whether or move or Age in Place in their current home. She deftly handles the emotional and logistical issues of selling the family home when Adult Children or their parents are faced with the task of cleaning out the residence and selling it. Her clients include Adult Children, Empty Nesters, Active Adults, “Suddenly Single” (widowed or divorced), downsizing seniors, and Executors for the sale of Trust and Estate property. Using her extensive experience working with hoarders, she provides support and solutions for families dealing with these challenging situations. She is an Aging in Place consultant and provides inter-generational housing solutions.