Many Teachers and Students Nationwide Return to Moldy Schools

In the past weeks, school districts in most states across the country have opened their doors to students and teachers to begin the new school year. Unfortunately, in all too many schools, students and faculty have come back to facilities that developed mold and moisture problems during the summer months.

The news has been filled with stories of mold and indoor air quality (IAQ) complaints at schools, classes being moved to other buildings, and even delays to the start of the school year so mold could be remediated. For example, teachers, prepping their classrooms at an elementary school in North Carolina a few weeks back came across mold that has delayed the first day of school. In one county in Florida, the teachers union is asking to pay for tests in classrooms the group claims have mold issues that are not being addressed by the school district. These are just two of countless cases like these that have been reported recently from coast to coast.

“It’s not uncommon for a host of mold and IAQ issues to come to light as the new school year gets underway,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President, Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Many school buildings, or at least parts of them, may not be used for months during the summer. If a small water leak has occurred that goes unchecked it can lead to a major issue over time. Likewise, if the AC has been shut down or made to run infrequently to save money during the summer months, humidity can become an issue that supports the growth of mold on surfaces throughout a school.”

