Dhiyantra Co-Founder and Director to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Dhiyantra will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.



Srini Janarthanam, co-founder and director from Chatomate (Dhiyantra Ltd) will speak on a panel discussing natural language processing for Europe.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx18geC20tE



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT DHIYANTRA LIMITED



At Chatomate (Dhiyantra Ltd) we build chatbots, AI and automation products for organisations with the objective of making their customer contact process more efficient, effective and personalized. With over 4 billion messaging accounts worldwide, people spend more time on it than on anything else online making chatbots a top trending topic for customer engagement with over 80% global businesses wanting to build one by 2020. We have 10+ years of experience in building AI chatbots on channels like FB Messenger, Twitter, SMS, and web chat. We also integrate chatbots into the existing IT ecosystem (CMS, Live chat service, CRMs) and enable Social Media & Service Automation. We also offer consulting and bot strategy services to help businesses get started with AI, automation and chatbots.





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an advanced business networking expo for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day trade show.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.