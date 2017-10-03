Historical Christian Novel Describes a Young Man’s Mission of Telling the Good News Abroad

“Tell It Abroad” is an informative and enlightening Christian novel by Glen Moyer. It tells about the life and ministry of Andronicus, the third son of Simon of Cyrene.



The novel masterfully expounds on one of the lesser known followers of Jesus. Andronicus is one of such men. Glen tells an engrossing story about Andronicus and his important role in the growth of the early church.

“Tell It Abroad” will show readers that Andronicus’ place and existence in history is no coincidence, as God has set His wonderful plan in motion for this young man to encounter Jesus. The story brilliantly weaves history and Christian ministry together as the readers embark on a journey into the life of Andronicus. The journey will take the readers to the time when Andronicus crossed paths with Jesus at His crucifixion and how he received healing from the encounter. He is also one of the blessed few who were able to witness Jesus’ resurrection and receive the fire of the Holy Spirit to empower them in their mission to spread the Good News to places far and wide.



“Tell It Abroad” will be an inspiring read for readers from different Christian denominations. History enthusiasts and Christian researchers will both find a common interest in this wonderful book. The much-awaited 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will be a grand event where this and other great books of interest will be available.



Tell It Abroad

Written by Glen Moyer

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date April 16, 2017

Paperback price: $28.99



About the author

Glen Moyer, an ordained minister and practicing dentist, has written, produced, and directed one-act plays performed in worship and has written and performed numerous Christian first-person monologues bringing biblical characters to life. He is a graduate of Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pennsylvania. He studied theology at Lancaster Theological Seminary, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He and Suzanne, his wife, live in Vermont. “Tell It Abroad” is his first novel.