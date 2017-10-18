American-Russian Espionage is Alive and Well and This Tale of Spies is Unfailingly Delivered in Thrilling Read

The book “The Mole” provides a story able to strongly and entertainingly stimulate the readers’ minds. The story’s plot is designed with unexpected twists and real-life connections. Centered on the unfailing issue of espionage and international diplomacy between America and Russia, the book delivers never-ending action and intrigues as it follows American agent, code name Tuck, secretly in Moscow for decades, and his savior, master spy Hugh Neff, as they seek to escape from Mafia guards, ex KGB agents and the FSB. CIA Director Martin Bradley’s Russian mission to bring his agent out is packed with unexpected life and death threats, while at home his agency is rocked by conspiracy and treason. The plot races as events unfold with twists and chases that gives the story impact and breathless clarity. The characters are satisfactorily developed making every connection seemingly real and plausible.



This read will surely keep hearts racing and minds searching for answers, and will satisfy thrill-seeking readers who love adventure, intrigue and mind-bending plot twists.



“The Mole” by Carter Dreyfuss is an action-packed, thrilling read presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017.



The Mole

Written by: Carter Dreyfuss

Published by: Ledgewalkers Publishing

Published date: November 4, 2016

Paperback price: $14.99

About the Author:

Carter Dreyfuss attended George Washington University and Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C. Carter Dreyfuss is the author of the books, “The Prince of Temple Square, a murder mystery,” “Sweet Crude: Taming the Sands of Libya” and “The Mole.” The international spy culture featured in “The Mole” is real and was inspired by her experience working on Capitol Hill for members of Congress and her knowledge of the many security agencies. She’s devoted to writing and will publish another novel shortly. Carter is currently residing in Phoenix, Arizona.