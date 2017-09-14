Bacteroides Testing Services from EMSL Analytical, Inc. can benefit Florida Flood Victims

Hurricane Irma’s vicious winds and damaging rain has caused flooding throughout southern Florida, which may result in many threats of toxic pollution to the state’s water, soil and air. These potential hazards need to be detected, monitored, and eliminated as quickly as possible to avoid long-lasting problems. The need for sampling is higher than ever in order to ensure the safety of Florida’s residents. This is due, to the hurricane’s impact on the water supply. EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers microbial source identification, which helps direct resources towards a corrective action for the situation at hand.

EMSL provides culture methods to test for sewage contamination in buildings (Test Codes: M117 & M013) as well as Bacteroides PCR-based methods. EMSL’s Bacteroides test has many advantages over the traditional total coliforms, fecal coliforms, fecal Streptococcus, Enterococcus and E. coli tests. Bacteroides is specific for fecal contamination from all sources such as animals, birds, and humans. Since they are anaerobic, Bacteroides will not multiply in the environment. They outnumber coliforms by 1.000:1 and outnumber E.coli by 10,000:1. Therefore, the chance of detecting Bacteroides is greatly increased.

Most importantly, traditional culture based tests rely on the presence of live bacteria. Unfortunately, these bacteria often will not be viable in indoor environments. This means that a negative coliform or E.coli result from an indoor sample may not prove the absence of fecal contamination. The Bacteroides test overcomes this limitation, since PCR is used, the laboratory can detect live, non-viable or viable but non-culturable bacteria.

“The shock that follows having a water supply contaminated by flooding can be a significant challenge,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “However, if not handled properly, these issues may remain and also be a potential threat to any future occupants. To help identify microbial and chemical contaminants as well as other potential hazards, EMSL offers all of the sampling supplies and test kits needed to identify exposure risks.”

When shipping samples, be sure to label each container with a unique identifier using a permanent marker. There are no special shipping requirements since Bacteroides will not multiply outside of the intestine. Ship the samples as quickly as possible to EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s corporate headquarters located at 200 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.

To learn more about Bacteroides testing, as well as environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com.

