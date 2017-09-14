NTP Software Partners With Wasabi to Offer Low-Cost, High-Performance File Repository Access

NTP Software®, a leading provider of cloud-enabled file management solutions, today announced that organizations using their suite of File Management products can now archive data seamlessly and efficiently to Wasabi Technologies’ new hot storage cloud storage platform. This feature provides customers, resellers, and MSPs with a compelling new option to reduce file storage costs, while preserving seamless, high-performance access to large file repositories.



An effective archiving strategy preserves access to data while lowering overall storage and data management costs. Archived data is moved to lower cost storage platforms and removed from traditional backup cycles, which can also reduce backup licensing and related data retention costs. Cloud storage platforms have introduced new consumption-based economics and off-site options into this equation, but complex pricing models and poor performance have been adoption barriers for many organizations.



With a unique ability to archive files from a wide variety of file storage platforms without interrupting the file-access experience, NTP Software is a leading provider of platform-independent file archiving solutions. NTP Software enhances the archiving solution with unprecedented control over what gets archived, when, and to what destination, along with superior visibility into the entire file repository, regardless of where the data resides. Wasabi Technologies’ new S3-compliant cloud storage service provides new levels of economy, while delivering superior performance and scale. Engineered for extreme data durability, integrity and security, Wasabi provides eleven 9s object durability and supports configurable immutability to protect against accidental deletions, malware and viruses.



“We’re excited to partner with NTP Software to provide this compelling solution, enabling a simple, scalable solution for storing and accessing massive amounts of data quickly, safely and securely,” said Wasabi Co-Founder and CEO David Friend. “NTP works with biggest and best companies and agencies in the world. We’re thrilled to become a partner at this early stage of our company.”



Together, the NTP Software / Wasabi solution now enables scalable, cost-effective archiving of petabytes of data. The NTP Software / Wasabi solution is unique in its cost effectiveness and its ease of implementation, minimizing additional overhead for storage administrators and providing a seamless user experience. Organizations will realize an immediate increase in their ability to control, manage and archive files, while simultaneously achieving dramatic cost savings.



“Our newly developed partnership with Wasabi will allow our combined customers to realize unprecedented cost savings, flexibility, and scale in meeting their ever-increasing file data management challenges,” said Bruce Backa, Founder and CTO of NTP Software. “We believe that the partnership with Wasabi will allow organizations to meet their upcoming legally-mandated DFARS and GDPR requirements and save money at the same time.”





About NTP Software:

NTP Software (www.ntpsoftware.com) is the worldwide leader in the control and management of unstructured data. We work with blue-chip companies such as Dell EMC, NetApp, Hitachi, NEC and Microsoft. With over 200,000 server licenses issued, and having over 20 million end users under management worldwide, NTP Software is an innovative market leader providing enterprise products for the exploding file data market.



About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Wasabi hot storage is 1/5th the price and 6x the speed of Amazon S3. We hate vendor lock-in, so we made Wasabi 100% compatible with Amazon S3. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, Mass. Follow Wasabi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/wasabi_cloud.



© 2017 Wasabi Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WASABI and the WASABI Logo are trademarks of Wasabi Technologies, Inc. and may not be used without permission of Wasabi Technologies, Inc. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).





