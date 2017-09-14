BASF scores double win for functional coatings technology at the International Motor Show (IAA)

At the Automotive Brand Contest 2017 international design competition, BASF’s Coatings division’s functional coatings technology for passive temperature management was honored in the “Innovation of the Year” and “Exterior Premium Brand” categories. The German Design Council awarded the distinctions on September 12 at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Combining environmental protection with appealing design

The jury, composed of representatives from the media, design, brand communication and academia, presented the awards to honor the coatings technology’s visionary approach. Energy efficiency and intelligent materials are two key themes for innovative mobility concepts. “With its temperature management solutions, BASF captures the spirit of the times,” the jury said. Stefan Sickert, head of Product Management Basecoat/Primer Europe at BASF, added: “Both awards underscore our active commitment and our success in combining striking design with outstanding properties by developing intelligent paint solutions.”

The specific paint system is based on a UV-permeable basecoat and UV-reflecting primer. In this combination, the paint reduces the temperature on hot summer days on the vehicle surface by up to 20 °C which results in less heating of the interior. The need to run the air conditioner to minimize the heat in the car is thus reduced. This both enhances comfort and at the same time, reduces fuel consumption or extends the range of electric vehicles.

The special BASF formulation can be integrated into conventional application processes without any extra effort and meets the high-quality standards for the life cycle of a finish. At the same time, car buyers can choose from a wide range of colors, from rich colors to grays and blacks. This innovation already received the German Federal Ecodesign Award in 2016 for sustainable products from the German Federal Environmental Agency (UBA) and the German Federal Environment Ministry (BMUB) in cooperation with the International Design Center Berlin.

Design competence important factor in the automotive industry

The prominent role of design within the automotive industry is obvious throughout the IAA. The award for outstanding product and communication design presented by the German Design Council in the Automotive Brand Contest directs attention to the elementary significance of brand and brand design in the automotive sector. Another firmly established component of the IAA is the Automotive Designers’ Night, which this year was supported by BASF. At the designers’ industry meet-up on September 12, BASF experts used demonstration objects to present the special properties of the temperature management technology to key decision-makers.

