New Metaphysical Fiction takes Readers Back to Ancient History

Author, doctor, and juris doctor Dr. Robert J. Newton released his newest metaphysical fiction “Beyond the Mists of Time: When Trees Ruled the Earth and the State of Balance and Euphoria There From.”



Using his psychic abilities, the main character, James, tries to uncover what more there is to humanity other than what has been written in books. He uncovers periods in history and civilizations that are usually excluded from popular historical narratives. On his spiritual quest, James sees his own incarnations with his wife, Ann.



An Amazon user, Porridge, reviews “Beyond the Mists of Time” as “a wonderful and insightful journey into the secrets of well-being, both for ourselves and for the Earth. I appreciate the vast and honest knowledge that Dr. Newton shares in this story, as we explore the infancy of the world through James, with his ability to view the past and the universe.”



Newton’s ultimate goal in writing the book is to bring reader’s attention toward self-actualization, the psyche, and bringing humanity into a closer relationship with Nature, which ultimately leads to our Creator.





Beyond the Mists of Time

When Trees Ruled the Earth and the State of Balance and Euphoria That Ensued There From

Written by Dr. Robert J. Newton

About the Author



Dr. Robert J. Newton was born in Pomona, California. He graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 1968 with a BA in Speech and English. His degrees include general semantics, linguistics, syllogistic logic, and English composition. He also graduated with a doctorate degree in Naturopathic Medicine and a juris doctorate degree from the American College of Law. He is fascinated with the study of metaphysics and spiritual sciences, including natural healing, world religions, and ancient Hermetic teachings.



