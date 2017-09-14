Trial Compares Laparoscopic and Open Surgeries for Pancreatic Cancer

The procedure is used to treat tumors located in the head of the pancreas and adjacent areas, where approximately 75% of pancreatic cancer tumors occur. In the 64-patient trial, which was carried out at GEM Hospital and Research Center, in India, showed overall complications and pathological outcomes did not differ, but laparoscopy offered reduced blood loss, decreased blood transfusions, fewer wound infections, and shorter hospital stays compared with open surgery.

“Major surgeries like cancer operations performed with a laparoscopic approach offer significant advantages to patients,” said Prof. Chinnusamy Palanivelu, lead author of the British Journal of Surgery study.

Image credit: GEM Hospital

Randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic versus open pancreaticoduodenectomy for malignant lesions

Additional Information

Link to Study: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bjs.10662/full

About Journal

With an impact factor of 4.839, BJS is the premier surgical journal in Europe and one of the top six surgical periodicals in the world. Its international readership is reflected in the prestigious international Editorial Board, supported by a panel of over 1200 reviewers worldwide.

BJS features the very best in clinical and laboratory-based research on all aspects of general surgery and related topics. Developing areas such as minimally invasive therapy and interventional radiology are strongly represented.

The inclusion of Leading articles, Reviews and Original Articles means that the BJS; offers an appropriate format for any length or type of submission. In addition there are abstracts from key meetings, correspondence, and book reviews.

BJS will be of interest not only to general surgeons, but also to specialty surgeons and those working in related fields.