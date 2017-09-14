Drawbridge Names Anheuser-Busch Exec Matt Litman as First Director of Brand Partnerships

Drawbridge, the leading identity management company, has appointed Matt Litman as its first Director of Brand Partnerships. Litman, who returns to Drawbridge after working in Media Connections and Strategy at Anheuser-Busch InBev, will be working directly with leading brands across the nation in partnership with Drawbridge’s Sales and Business Development teams.

Litman has 10+ years of experience working in and learning all sides of the advertising business, having spent time at GroupM’s MEC, Scripps Networks Interactive, and Rovio prior to Drawbridge and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Litman returns to Drawbridge after leading the media team for the High-End business unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev for more than two years.

“We’re excited to work with Matt on solidifying our brand-direct strategy and positioning, and thrilled that he chose to rejoin Drawbridge at a time when marketers are more focused on cross-channel reach and measurement than ever before,” said said Drawbridge’s VP of National Sales, Dini Mehta. “Our identity-based media, platform, and graph products have seen great traction and adoption, and I know there is an even greater opportunity working with brands directly. Matt will absolutely help us make the most of that opportunity.”

“I’m thrilled to be rejoining Drawbridge after two-plus years leading the media team for the High-End business unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev, and ready to apply my client learnings and experience,” said Drawbridge’s Director of Brand Partnerships, Matt Litman. “Today there’s an incredible industry gap and opportunity to educate brands on the value and application of activating true consumer identity, and I’m ready to tackle this for Drawbridge.”

This announcement comes at an exciting time for Drawbridge, after being recently named to the 2017 CNBC 50 Disruptor List, announcing international expansion into Japan and Latin America, and forging several new partnerships for its Cross-Device Platform and Connected Consumer Graph® products.

