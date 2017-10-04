Author Shares a Journey of History and Survival

Never let what you cannot do, stop what you can do.

The book is written with a high regard of history and personal perspective from the author himself, Alexis Strong, together with the insights of his wife who personally experienced the intense turmoil of the world war.

Alex Strong was only 11 years old, living with his family on their rubber tree plantation on Basilan Island, Philippines, when World War II broke out. This fascinating book details his and his future wife Norma’s family’s journey through the dark days of war to a brighter future that they themselves created. After the days of starvation, deprivation, and occupation, the incredible story of how two families caught in the chaotic life in the times of war discovered their will to live against the oppressors, invaders, and eventually find their way to freedom.

It is never easy to live in the time of struggles brought about by war and the personal anxieties, worries and fears about loved ones separated by unpleasant circumstances. However, every beginning has a corresponding ending, World War II finally ended, leaving peace and hope to the survivors who are positive that life goes on, with not only an uneventful life but one which promises rejuvenation, reconciliation, redemption for nations and people under God.

This book is highly recommended not only to those who suffered during the war but also to younger generations who may be curious of reiterations or clichés about history repeating itself which according to experts is the one and only significant lesson that mankind can glean from history.

“Somewhere the Sun Is Shining: Look for the Silver Lining” will be exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair - Print which will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

Somewhere the Sun Is Shining: Look for the Silver Lining

Written by: Alexis Strong

Published by: BookBaby

Published date: July 2016

Paperback price: $19.99

About the author:

Alexis Strong, met his wife, Norma Strong in 1945, and married in 1951. Immigrated to America in 1954. Retired from North America Boeing in 1993, Apollo, Space Shuttle program. Now living in Rogue River Oregon among his wonderful family.