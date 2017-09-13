Politics before the Rise of the Internet

Before the internet became a major source of information, people learned about the government through traditional print media and television. Having served as a state legislator in Hawaii, Jim Shon fully knows how the scene works. He illustrates this period in his book, “Poison in Paradise.”



Set in sunny Hawaii, the novel shows the political scene in 1986. It also gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes machinations; the power play, crimes, cover-ups, and the media during that particular period are highlighted. Political personalities during that time had much closer relationships with their constituents. In addition, people who supported environmental causes had begun to challenge corporations and developers who were bent on gaining profit while harming the environment in the process.



Through his book, Shon aims to show readers that everyone has fundamental human motives in common. “All characters are more complicated than the reader’s first impressions. We all have our self-interests as well as our better angels,” he says. He also hopes that readers will be able to appreciate the diversity of the Hawaiian government.



“While fictional, it brings up a number of compelling issues that seem all too real,” says Amazon customer Eric C. Lohr, who found the book to be well-written and intriguing.



Copies of “Poison in Paradise” are available for purchase in selected online bookstores. More information on Shon and his work is available on his website, www.jimshonhawaiibooks.com.





Poison in Paradise

Written by Jim Shon

E-book | $3.00



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Author and educational consultant Jim Shon is currently based in Honolulu, Hawaii. The incumbent Hawaii Educational Policy Center director and television political analyst volunteered for the Peace Corps in Jeju Island in South Korea. Shon has written several books, including “Inside the Capitol: Lessons in Legislative Democracy” and “A Charter School Story: Hawaii’s Experience in Creating a Charter School System.”

