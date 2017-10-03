Author Reminds How Great Our God Is

This book tells about how amazing our God is in everything He makes. Every day, He uses the people around us to pass His fragrance and message to us. Oftentimes, we are not aware of the impact that we leave with the people around us. No matter how meticulous the people’s actions are, there will always be something that will be left behind – their influence.

“Sensitive to Listen and Willing to Obey” by Doris Arwine shares how amazing our God is. The book will make the readers realize how to be a good individual while enjoying the gift of life. More importantly, the reader will surely learn life lessons from it.

“Sensitive to Listen and Willing to Obey” is a great and well-written book that can be read by readers of all ages.

The book “Sensitive to Listen and Willing to Obey” will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print which will take place this October 11, 2017. Book collectors must grab their own copies of this well-written work and be inspired.



Sensitive to Listen and Willing to Obey

Written by: Doris M. Arwine

Published by: WestBow Press

Published Date: May 15, 2014

Paperback price: $19.95

About the author

Doris Arwine is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker/Therapist. She owns and operates a Christian Counseling business, “In His Image - Christian Counseling” She offers Individual, Marriage, Family and Play Therapy to a culturally-diverse population. The author has worked with hospice, foster care, and adoptions. She has presented workshops on a variety of topics. She has also written a children’s book, “4 Keys to Unlock a Sad Heart” Author lives with her husband, a retired United States Army veteran, in Southwest Kansas. She has two grown sons. One, a professor at University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS and the other son lives in Bali, Indonesia. The author and her family lived and traveled as a military family, extensively.