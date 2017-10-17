A Novel That Combines Conspiracy Theories and Spy Stories into One Brilliant Book

Reading this novel is like being inside and part of the novel itself.

“The Afghan File Affair,” written by Arthur Kasper, tells the readers about the abduction of journalist Nick Gambles’ girlfriend, a CIA agent assigned to work at the American consulate in Italy. The abductors demand a missing roll of film, which contains the names of Arab terrorists trained in Germany and sent to America. The story took a spin when Nick uncovers more than he bargained for. The conspiracies involved have infiltrated some of his beloved country’s government offices. The only hope to save his girlfriend’s life is to trust his instincts on people.

“The Afghan File Affair” is very well-written and can truly inspire those who are avid fans of government conspiracy theories and spy thriller novels.

"The Afghan File Affair" is highly recommended to avid fiction fans and all readers who have a soft spot for spy thrillers.

The Afghan File Affair

Written by: Arthur Kasper

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: June 7, 2013

About the author

Arthur Kasper graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He holds a degree in journalism. He spent seven years in Italy during the Cold War era and was a combat photographer in the US Army. He currently lives in southeast Texas in the company of his dog, Leila, a terrier.