An Espionage Thriller That Will Leave the Readers a Vivid Impression Characters and the Entire Setting

One of the best thrillers written of all time that will keep the readers turning the pages.

“The Afghan File Affair,” a novel written by Arthur Kasper, revolves around the life of journalist, Nick Gamble. The plot became more intense after Nick’s girlfriend, Natalia, is kidnapped. Natalia is a CIA agent who was assigned to work at the American consulate in Florence, Italy. Natalia’s kidnappers turned out to be Italian mobsters employed by the Arab terrorists. They want a roll of film in exchange for Natalia’s freedom. The said film contains an exposé that reveals the names of Arab terrorists trained in Germany and were sent undercover to America in an effort to install Muslim sharia law. In helping the release of his girlfriend, Nick uncovers some of the most terrifying plots of the terrorists.

“The Afghan File Affair” is a well-written and quite informative novel. The author’s experience and stay in Italy during the Cold War era is a big help in writing the novel. Fiction and fact are splendidly interwoven to create this outstanding thriller. After reading this, the readers will surely be asking for more.

This novel is recommended to avid fiction fans and those who are interested in espionage thrillers. This is a great addition to one’s collection. “The Afghan File Affair” will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will happen on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now and save the date!

The Afghan File Affair

Written by: Arthur Kasper

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: June 7, 2013

Paperback price: $15.44



About the author

Arthur Kasper graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He holds a degree in journalism. He spent seven years in Italy during the Cold War era and was a combat photographer in the US Army. He currently lives in southeast Texas in the company of his dog, Leila, a terrier.