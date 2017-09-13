ASROC Conference on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies for Gambling in London on October 9, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the ASROC Conference on October 9, 2017 in London.



Recent changes in 2017 pointed to a higher level of interest and acceptance of bitcoin and other forms of virtual currency to be used within the gaming and forex industry. This is a niche, advanced and fast moving event on the business of bitcoin, ICOs and cryptocurrencies for online gaming, sportsbooks and forex.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.asroc.com/register-london-2017.php



ABOUT ASROC



ASROC is a trade show and and summit covering the bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry. Each event assembles founders and thought leaders to discuss niche markets within the industry.



