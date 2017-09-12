Maturity Model from SAP and ERCIS Helps Companies Develop Skills for Digital Transformation

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has collaborated with the European Research Center for Information Systems (ERCIS) to create a maturity model that enables companies to assess, track and develop the critical digital skills their workforces will need for their companies to succeed.

The maturity model helps companies prepare for the digital future by assisting them in defining their skill development strategy and by reinforcing supportive learning environments critical for growth. The model is based on a survey of 116 business and IT decision makers from 18 countries, as well as a series of in-depth interviews with 24 global companies.

The model was created to address the 64 percent of companies that do not have the personnel with the necessary skills for digital transformation, according to research conducted by the Technical University of Munich.

“Each company’s path is unique, but all companies need to prioritize digital skill development to be successful,” said Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Dr. h.c. Joerg Becker, chair, Information Systems and Information Management, ERCIS. “Our maturity model gives companies a framework to assess where they are and the support to guide them to where they need to go.”

Some best practices outlined in this model entail identifying and closing skill gaps. Other best practices facilitate learning experiences that fit employee preferences by using on-demand, mobile, social, e-learning and classroom elements to create a self-directed, continuous, collaborative environment. Companies can use the maturity model as a guideline for defining, implementing and adapting their skill development approach to digital transformation.

“A successful digital transformation requires a systematic approach,” said Bernd Welz, executive vice president and chief knowledge officer, Products and Innovation, SAP. “Investing in education enables employees to succeed in evolving roles and ensures a clear path forward for both the company and the individual.”

Using best practices from various companies for guidance, the model outlines stages across three enablers of effective skill development: management of digital transformation, organization and culture. “It also outlines four dimensions of a learning architecture required to support this advancement: skill management, learning experience, absorptive capacity and learning measurement.”

More information about the maturity model and best practices will be shared in a webinar on September 14, 2017. Read the complete study and learn more about its findings here.

For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2017 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.