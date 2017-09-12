Hurricane IRMA: Air France to Operate an Additional Flight between Pointe-à-Pitre and Paris-Orly on Thursday 14 September 2017

Air France is continuing its efforts following the devastation caused by hurricane IRMA and will be operating an additional flight from Pointe-à-Pitre to Paris-Orly on Thursday 14 September 2017 to reinforce the repatriation to metropolitan France of those affected by the disaster in Saint Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

This additional flight AF4191 operated by B777-300 with a capacity of 468 seats will take off from Pointe-à-Pitre at 19:45 (local time) and will arrive at Paris-Orly at 9:40 am local time the following day in addition to the daily flight AF793.



The company has introduced a special one-way fare from Pointe-à-Pitre to metropolitan France starting at 264 euros including tax, on sale on the website www.airfrance.com and at all ticket offices.

At this stage, all Air France flights to and from Saint Martin Juliana Airport (SXM) have been cancelled until the resumption of service at the airport and the air traffic control tower. In cooperation with the authorities currently providing an air link between Saint Martin Grand Case (SFG) and Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP), Air France is closely monitoring the situation and will resume flights to Saint Martin Juliana (SXM) as soon as all the safety conditions are met.

Commercial measures have implemented for passengers with a ticket to or from Saint Martin Juliana (SXM).



The company’s sales teams are doing all they can to assist customers. A dedicated phone line has been set up for all customers concerned in Saint Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at +33 (0) 1 55 69 80 89.



In addition, Air France Cargo is currently collaborating with the French Interior Minister to help send equipment to the region. A special Air France cargo flight will take off tomorrow evening from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Pointe-a-Pitre.



Air France and all its staff are fully committed to providing support to the people affected by this natural disaster in Saint Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.