Snapsheet Lessens The Stress of Settling Insurance Claims, Increases App Speed by 26% by Using Neumob SDK

Neumob, the leader in reducing mobile app errors, speeding up app performance and boosting conversions, today announced that its customer Snapsheet has achieved a 26% increase in app speed and an 11% reduction in app errors by using the Neumob mobile app accleration SDK.

Snapsheet powers insurance claim-settling mobile apps for dozens of well-known and trusted insurance brands. Recognizing that the claims process for automobile accidents is understandably a time of stress and worry, the company turned to Neumob to help make the process run more smoothly. Claims can often start by the side of the road after an incident, on whichever mobile network (2G, 3G, LTE etc.) happens to be available in that exact location.

The introduction of the Neumob SDK rapidly boosted Snapsheet’s mobile app speed by 26% overall, across both the urban and rural United States. The app even clocked a whopping 97% speed boost on 3G networks.

The full case study and its results can be read here.

“We pride ourselves in delivering first-class technology to our partners and their customers, and with Neumob embedded in our apps, we’ve now made those apps that much better“, said Dan Columb, Snapsheet’s VP of Engineering. ”A faster app with fewer errors means happier customers and more hassle-free claims – and that’s just the way we like it.”

