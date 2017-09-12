UNESCO International Conference on the DarkNet, the dark side of the Net

How to tackle the challenges posed by the DarkNet, a parallel cyberworld often used for criminal purposes? This is the subject of an expert meeting organized on 14 September at UNESCO headquarters (Room IV, 10am-1pm) with the aim of understanding this complex, shifting and little-known phenomenon.

Entitled “DarkNet: the New Societal, Legal, Technological and Ethical Challenges”, this meeting will explore themes such as the dangers of an underground internet accessed anonymously; potential strategies for avoiding the negative consequences of this system which can be used as a platform for violence extremism; as well as the technical and legal implications of this parallel internet.

The main speakers include Chafica Haddad, Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Council for the International for All Programme of UNESCO; Nacira Guerroudji-Salvan, Founder of the Circle of Women in Cyber Security; Dan Shefet, Lawyer and President of the Association for Accountability and Internet Democracy; Nicolas Arpagian, Lecturer at the French National Police College (ENSP); Tony Day, Senior Software Developer at the Centre of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organized Crime Research; and Jonas Seider, Criminal Intelligence Officer at INTERPOL.

This meeting is part of a series of international conferences organised by UNESCO’s Information for All Programme in an attempt to fight against Internet radicalization and violence in cyberspace. The first of these conferences, “Youth and the Internet: Fighting Radicalization and Extremism”, took place in June 2015, followed by “Internet and the Radicalization of Youth: Preventing, Acting and Living together” (Quebec, Canada, November 2016) and recently “Youth and Information and Communication Technologies; Preventing Violent Extremism in Cyberspace” (Beirut, Lebanon, May 2017).