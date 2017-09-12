Students Nationwide to Celebrate Constitution Day with Unique Virtual Field Trip from Discovery Education Featuring U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Richard Blumenthal

Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms, will present a unique Virtual Field Trip celebrating Constitution Day live at 8:00 A.M. Eastern on Friday, September 15th and on-demand afterwards through Discovery Education’s Virtual Field Trip Archive. Through this no-cost immersive learning opportunity for elementary and middle school students nationwide, participants will learn how the Constitution has created a unique role for the Senate in the U.S. Government and how the Senate preserves America’s democratic principles.

An interview with Senate Historian Dr. Betty Koed will kick-off this virtual experience and provide attendees an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at the upper house of the United States Congress. Then, U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) will share background on the Subcommittee’s role in the enforcement and protection of Constitutional rights, maintaining a separation of powers, making Constitutional amendments, overseeing federal-state relations, and more. These activities will provide students an understanding of how the United States Congress fits into the American system of government, insight into the unique role the Senate plays in the American political system, and perspective on how the work of U.S. Senators impacts the daily lives of their fellow American citizens. For more information and to register to attend this virtual event, visit this Virtual Field Trip’s registration page.

“My class is looking forward to participating in Discovery Education’s upcoming virtual field trip to the United States Senate,” said Shaina Glass, an Instructional Technology Specialist in Texas’ Aldine Independent School District’s Greenspoint Elementary School. “These types of events provide my students the ability to go to places, see things, and learn from experts they might not otherwise have the opportunity to hear from, so they are an important part of my effort to engage students in social studies lessons.”

To further support participating educators as they engage students in the Constitution, Discovery Education is also offering a collection of classroom activities related to this upcoming Virtual Field Trip, including comprehensive pre-and post-event lessons, which educators can utilize to enhance the learning experience and prepare students for the virtual event. These resources can also be found on the Virtual Field Trip registration page.

“Discovery Education is proud to work with Dr. Koed and Senators Cruz and Blumenthal to present students nationwide with this unique virtual learning experience,” said Marty Creel, Discovery Education’s Chief Academic Officer and Vice President, Digital Instruction.

“Understanding the critical role the Constitution plays in our everyday lives is important to preparing every student to participate in the civic life of our nation, and we thank our leaders in the U.S. Senate for their support in creating and delivering this exciting digital learning opportunity.”

For more information about Discovery Education’s Virtual Field Trips, digital content services, or other resources, visit www.discoveryeducation.com

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-based digital content for K-12, transforming teaching and learning with award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia content, professional development, and the largest professional learning community of its kind. Serving 4.5 million educators and over 50 million students, Discovery Education’s services are in half of U.S. classrooms, 50 percent of all primary schools in the UK, and more than 50 countries. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to captivate students, empower teachers, and transform classrooms with customized solutions that increase academic achievement. Discovery Education is powered by Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the number one nonfiction media company in the world. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.