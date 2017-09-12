Hilton Abu Dhabi Introduces Three-Course Express Lunch Menu

Hilton Abu Dhabi has launched new business lunch menus at Bocca and Vasco’s.

Starting from September 17, the Express Lunch menus will be served from 12pm to 3.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and is available at the pocket-friendly price of AED 69.

Designed by Executive Chef Walter Miculan, the new lunch menu includes three courses and a soft beverage - perfect for lunch meetings or a quick escape from the office.

Bocca, the award-winning Italian restaurant, has four types of starters to choose from: bruschetta, carpaccio, roasted tomato soup and a green salad. For mains, there is a selection of four tempting dishes including corn-fed chicken and pan-friend sea bream fillet.

To finish the meal on a sweet note, guests have a choice of signature desserts like coconut semifreddo, banana pannacotta and marinated peach and almond sponge. There is a wide range of gelato and sorbets as well.

At Vasco’s, the menu reflects the journey of famed explorer Vasco da Gama. For starters, there is the popular golden lentil soup, deep fried seafood, marinated baby mozzarella and the Vasco’s salad.

A favourite of Abu Dhabi residents, Vasco’s is known for the wide variety of cuisines on its a la carte menu. Guests can sample this with the Express Lunch menu which has four choices of mains: spaghetti aglio e olio, grilled Nile perch fish, farmer’s delights pizza and the Vasco’s chicken tikka.

For dessert, there is a coffee brûlée with Arabic gawa jelly and almond crumble, Portuguese almond cake with rice pudding and sago orange custard, and exotic fruits with passion fruit coulis. The nautical-themed beachside venue also offers assorted ice-creams, and a choice of lemon or raspberry sorbet.

Bocca is open daily from 12noon to 3.30pm for lunch from Sunday to Thursday. Vasco’s is open daily for lunch from noon until 3.30pm.

For bookings and more information, please contact +971 (0)2 692 4247.

About Hilton Abu Dhabi

