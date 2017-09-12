Samsung Redefines the Next Generation Network with Innovative User Experience-Centric Solutions at MWC Americas 2017

Samsung Electronics will showcase its next generation portfolio comprised of a diverse range of 4G and 5G network solutions targeting the U.S. market during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Americas 2017 in San Francisco September 12-14th. The new solutions to be introduced include User Experience-centric solutions providing diverse tools for perceived experience analysis and automation, massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) and small cell products that help operators advance the capacity of their existing LTE networks, and 5G technologies that will open up new operator revenue streams. Samsung will also highlight live demonstrations of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and massive MIMO – technologies that are likely to be commercialized in the coming years in the U.S. market.

“For Samsung, we see the user experience as a key element to drive further innovation in the LTE market. We also believe that now is the most appropriate time to lay out our vision for the next generation network architecture,” said Youngky Kim, President and Head of the Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our innovative spirit has brought yet another opportunity to leap forward, by enabling new markets and services that enhance our daily lives such as autonomous vehicles and holographic communications.”

Samsung sees user experience as the critical element to drive innovation in network performance. In alignment with this, Samsung will be presenting automated solutions such as Voice Measurement and Analysis (VoMA), Data Measurement and Analysis (DMA), Antenna Tilt Optimization (ATO), Transmit Power Controlling (TPC) and the 3D network design tool. These solutions monitor and dimension network quality and user experience, in real-time, for enhancing the user experience.

Samsung’s vision is to drive the transformation of the current network architecture to one that is software-centric. A software-centric network is open-source based, establishes an automated network platform, and realizes new services and functions as Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs). This virtualized platform enables operators to adopt new services faster and in a more seamless manner. Furthermore, this unified network platform allows for simple, flexible and cost-effective network management as it supports the Samsung 4G and 5G vRAN and vCore as well as the functions of the existing legacy equipment.

To improve the efficiency of operators’ existing spectrums, Samsung is introducing the Samsung Massive MIMO Access Unit (MAU) based on advanced three-dimensional beamforming technology. Samsung will provide products fit for different environments with support for diverse frequency bands that can later be applied for 5G. As part of the exhibit, Samsung will demonstrate 24 mobile devices connected to a live 64T64R 2.5GHz massive MIMO radio and producing a total cell throughput of over 1Gbps.

To cope with indoor coverage and traffic in the most effective way, including cost, there has been a noticeable increase in interest and discussions around small cell solutions across the industry.

Samsung is spotlighting its latest small cell portfolio for home, enterprise, and outdoor environments. This also includes spectrums and technologies, like CBRS, LAA and WiFi, that cover LTE licensed as well as unlicensed.

Using the complete 5G end-to-end solution announced earlier this year at 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung will be demonstrating, live, the deployment process and actual 5G FWA service being deployed in consumer homes as part of an active U.S. Tier 1 operator trial. Visitors will be able to experience – via Samsung Gear VR – a live 360- degree camera view of an apartment powered by 5G FWA service. With 5G FWA commercialization expected in the U.S. in 2018, Samsung will highlight the next wave of 5G use cases such as consumer mobility in sub-6GHz spectrum and 5G-powered autonomous vehicles.

The Samsung Networks booth is located at the South Hall Stand S.616 in the Moscone Center at MWC Americas 2017 and is available on a reservation-only basis. If you are interested in learning more about Samsung Networks presence at MWC Americas or would like to see one of the demonstrations listed above, please contact Jonathan Varman at j.varman@sea.samsung.com.

For more information on this press release and other Samsung announcements, please visit news.samsung.com/global.