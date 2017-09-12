Ameren Abandons Commitment, Denies its Customers Lower Electricity Bills

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) today approved Ameren’s proposed energy efficiency plan, which falls drastically short of the goals the utility agreed to last year as part of the Future Energy Jobs Act. In collaboration with the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Citizens Utility Board, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) provided numerous suggestions for Ameren to meet its efficiency goals and provide maximum savings to a greater number of customers. The ICC’s decision goes against the proposed order by the Administrative Law Judge, and EDF will file an application for rehearing.

“Ameren is abandoning its energy efficiency commitments, meaning fewer customers will get help lowering their energy bills, and those who do will be saving less. By approving the utility’s egregious plan, the Illinois Commerce Commission disappointingly chose to ignore the thorough recommendation of its own administrative law judge. The decision robs people in central and southern Illinois of the cleaner air, lower bills, and clean energy job opportunities they were promised by the Future Energy Jobs Act.”

Christie Hicks, Manager, Clean Energy Regulatory Implementation

