Renowned Pain Specialist Helps Patients Make Better Health Care Decision

“Medication Management of Chronic Pain: What You Need to Know” by Gerald M. Aronoff, M.D. is meant to meet the needs of people with chronic pain, their families, and significant others, who need to understand important facts and concepts about medications used in the management of chronic pain. Its orientation is to provide the reader with practical and clinically useful information in a format that will allow quick understanding of the information to assist in rational decision making.

Good pain management requires a partnership between the patient and the treating physician. Therefore, the author hopes that many physicians and many other healthcare providers will benefit from reading this book.

It is essential that patients know as many facts as possible that are likely to shape their physicians’ decision making. The author wrote the book at a level that may be somewhat difficult for some non-healthcare providers because of a vocabulary that often may be more technical than their usual reading. Nonetheless, because they may have difficult chronic pain problems or have family members or friends with such problems, the author chose to cover each topic in a thorough rather than simplified fashion. Whenever possible, he discussed or defined medically technical terms to assist readers.

It is also his hope that, as readers gain knowledge about the appropriate use of pain medications, they will be more educated as healthcare consumers, and not be intimidated at their physician office visits.

“Medication Management of Chronic Pain” devotes multiple chapters to opioids. At the time of the book’s publication, the use of opioids for managing chronic pain is very controversial. The author and his colleagues must continue attempting to define the population for whom opioid maintenance treatment is appropriate and better identify those for whom it is inappropriate. In recent years, in many parts of the country, prescription opioid abuse has overtaken street abuse, and it has been clearly identified that the risk of adverse outcomes, including overdose and death, are often dose related.

Many patients can benefit from education about their pain, physical therapies, and use of non-opioid medications if medications are appropriate; and these may include topical medications, anti-inflammatory medications, and many other classes discussed in the book. Also, wellness principles to improve health-such as getting adequate sleep, proper nutrition, stopping smoking, dealing with stressors, meditation, and other approaches to good health care-are included.

Pharmacological management of special populations is covered in detail because of the unique clinical challenges of each. These range from patients with substance abuse and addiction to patients with a headache and facial pain, neuropathic (related to nerve damage) pain, and pain in older adults.

The author hope “Medication Management of Chronic Pain” will assist patients and their families in making important decisions regarding pain treatment and use of medication for chronic pain. He has found this area of medicine to be enormously gratifying, especially when he was able to help his patients with their pain and suffering so that they can resume a better quality of life.

The author’s goal with this book is to give his readers a resource to make better decisions about pain care. People have better things to do than spend any more time than necessary in medical offices or hospitals.



About the Author

Gerald M. Aronoff, M.D. received his medical degree from the New Jersey College of Medicine and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School. He completed fellowship training at the Boston University Medical Center. He has held past clinical faculty appointments at the Harvard Medical School, the Tufts medical school, and Duke University School of Medicine. He is past president of the American Academy of Pain Medicine; the New England Pain Association; the Eastern Pain Association; the North Carolina Pain Society. In the past, he served as pain consultant to the FDA Arthritis Advisory Committee. He is currently the medical director of Carolina Pain Associates, PA in Charlotte, N.C. To learn more about Aronoff, please visit his website www.geraldaronoffbooks.com, LinkedIn, and the Carolina Pain Associates website.



“This book synthesizes our knowledge about the major classes of therapeutics, reviews information on the efficacy and safety of specific agents, and outlines what we know and don’t know about many of the most common analgesic agents. To accomplish this important task, Dr. Aronoff not only synthesized data from scientific studies but he has also incorporated the experience of many leading physicians into therapeutic algorithms. In this way, he carefully intertwines the clinical “pearls” that come only after years of experience with the outcomes of clinical trials. Dr. Aronoff’s approach has led to a book that will prove to be an invaluable addition to clinical practice and to our efforts to further our understanding of the treatment of pain.”



– Peter S. Staats, M.D.

Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and Oncology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland