Author Introduces a Touching yet Compelling Love Story

“Designs in the Sand” is a fictional love story about a woman who is torn between continuing a bad relationship with her fiancé and following what her heart truly feels.

Joy Carlisle is an architect from Atlanta who is bound to the Florida Panhandle to remodel an old beach house. Unfortunately, she found out that her fiancé, Alan, is cheating on her. Arriving at the old beach house, Joy was amazed by the white sandy beaches and how the community warmly welcomed her. She immediately took notice of Rowe Cutter who is the brother of the owner of the old beach house. Rowe also owns a construction business and a fishing enterprise; thus, gaining the popularity in his community. Joy can’t help but get attracted to this guy, but Alan won’t accept that their relationship is over and tries to win her back again. Will she forgive Alan or follow her heart’s true desire?

This is a well-written story by Judy Cooper and is considered by many readers as irresistible and, at the same time, seductive. One reviewer claims that “Although this is the author’s first novel, in my humble opinion, her readers will be clamoring for more - much more!”

The novel “Designs in the Sand” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!

Designs in the Sand

Written by: Judy Cooper

Published by: iUniverse

Published Date: April 12, 2010

Paperback price: $16.95



About the author

J.Cooper is a published writer in many venues of advertising and communications, producing articles for magazines, newsletters and newspapers, including the Montgomery Advertiser. Her last novel – “Designs in the Sand,” is available on Amazon and other book stores. In addition, she has held various positions in non-profits, such as the Montgomery Lions Club, where she managed the coordination of the nationally televised Blue-Gray All Star Football Classic for sight charities; Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation, Southeast Alabama Chapter; and AED and Membership Director of the Southeast Alabama Council of Girl Scouts. With her entrepreneurial spirit, she has created and owned several businesses over the years. Cooper has a passion for painting and photography and her work can be viewed at www.coopergalleryworks.com.