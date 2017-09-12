P&R Dental Strategies’ Data Used in Pediatric Dental Radiograph Use Study

The study results underscore the value of P&R Dental Strategies’ cross-payer database, demonstrating its ability to provide meaningful insights across a wide range of cross-sectional and longitudinal retrospective dental analyses.

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental payer objectives, today announced their co-authorship and contribution of data for a recent study on adherence to guidelines when prescribing dental radiographs for patients under age 18. The study: “Prescription of Panoramic Radiographs in Children: A Health Services Assessment of Current Guidelines” by Juan F. Yepes, DDS, MD, MPH, MS, DrPH; Elizabeth Powers, DDS; Tim Downey, MS; George J. Eckert, MS; Qing Tang, PhD; LaQuia Vinson, DDS, MPH; Gerardo Maupomé, BDS, MSc, DDPH, PhD was selected for publication in the July/August 2017 issue of Pediatric Dentistry (Vol 39, No 4), a publication of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (aapd.org/publications/).

The study data included over 7 years of paid private dental insurance claims from the P&R Dental Strategies’ data warehouse and comprised an analytic data set of 448,880 total procedures that was de-identified in compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines. As a result of the data partnership with P&R Dental Strategies, Dr. Juan F. Yepes, Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indiana University School of Dentistry, and the study’s other authors found that general dentists prescribed panoramic radiographs in patients younger than five years old more often than Pediatric Dentists and were somewhat less likely to follow industry guidelines.

Dr. Yepes commented: “Understanding the utilization and radiology use by dental practitioners is essential to determine whether dentists are adhering to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and American Dental Association guidelines. This research project was made possible by the research data partnership between P&R Dental Strategies and Indiana University. Access to P&R Dental Strategies’ extensive de-identified dental claims database was essential to answer our hypothesis.”

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: “P&R Dental Strategies was thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Yepes and his colleagues at the IU School of Dentistry on this important study. Proper utilization of panoramic radiographs in children is an important public health issue that will benefit from continued analyses. It is our hope that the study findings encourage additional dialogue on this important topic.”

Tim Downey, Chief Analytics Officer of P&R Dental Strategies and co-author of the study, added: “The study results underscore the value of P&R Dental Strategies’ cross-payer database, demonstrating its ability to provide meaningful insights across a wide range of cross-sectional and longitudinal retrospective dental analyses. We look forward to continued collaboration with Dr. Yepes and other researchers on future studies.”

