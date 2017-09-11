Leonardo has a major presence at the world’s leading defence and security exhibition DSEI, opening tomorrow in London

Leonardo will once again have a major presence at DSEI, which takes place at the ExCel Centre in London from 12 to 15 September (Stand n. S5-110). Having consolidated its companies in the UK, Leonardo is able to demonstrate a stronger position in this important domestic market, grow the business in and from the UK and invest in the right skills and innovation.

The Leonardo stand will highlight four themes, each depicting a selection of our leading-edge technologies and products across land, sea, air and cyber domains. These will all be centred around a full scale AW159 Wildcathelicopter, representing the company’s ability to provide a full spectrum of capabilities end-to-end, from sensors to support.

Around the theme of (Command, Control, Communicate), Leonardo will present equipment that supports the Force Commander in conducting operations. Based on proven technologies and products, our cross-section of C4I solutions for digital battlefields on show includes a readily-deployable Forward Operating Base (FOB) tower, land and naval communications assets, and a virtual reality tour of our next-generation naval command and control centre linked to our latest sensors.

Our (Sense, Engage and Protect) area presents the Leonardo capability that provides end users with the unparalleled situational awareness that they need to achieve optimum military effect. Leading electro-optical technologies and systems for land operations, smart ammunition, AESA airborne surveillance radar, lasers and countermeasure systems will be displayed in this area.

Within the theme of (Operational Readiness), we will demonstrate how we make our leading-edge products available to users as and when they need them. Here we will illustrate virtual, live and constructive training and full availability-based support solutions.

Because Leonardo leads the way in Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) capability, the fourth theme will be Autonomous Systems, where we will display our HERO rotary-wing UAS and highlight its ability to team with helicopters for full mission support.

Away from Leonardo’s stand, the company will also be present in DSEI’s Land Zone with a Generic Vehicle Architecture demonstration and dismounted soldier systems. Outside in the Rotary Park, Leonardo will showcase a Merlin Mk2 and a Merlin Mk4, and the Forward Operating Base deployable tower will be positioned next to this area. On the dock, next to the Type 23 frigate, a Navy Wildcat Helicopter and a Merlin Mk4 helicopter will be stationed.

Leonardo’s strong partnering approach involves working with, supplying to, and leading teams of peer companies and SME’s across all domains. At DSEI our industrial partnerships focus on key technologies such as working with Hensoldt as ‘Team Skytale’ to provide latest-generation Mode 5 IFF technology for airborne, land and naval platforms. Another major collaboration is UK Dragonfire, a consortium led by MBDA, with Leonardo, Qinetiq and a number of other companies coming together to develop a Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) capability demonstrator for the UK MoD.A full-scale Dragonfire beam director will be on display in the DSEI Naval Zone (ND4) with a half-scale model on the Leonardo stand.

A committed investor in and contributor to the UK’s highly-skilled work-force, Leonardo will also play a significant role in DSEI People and Skills Day which takes place on Friday 15th September. Leonardo’s STEM ambassadors from our graduate & apprentice schemes will be on hand to answer questions and manage a range of innovative activities providing an insight into what a STEM career can entail.

Leonardo will host a media briefing on Day 1 of DSEI (12th September), 12:30 to 13:30 at the Excel Centre’s East Terrace, entitled “Growing in the UK, exporting from the UK”.

Throughout the DSEI Leonardo experts will also be contributing to the themes within the DSEI Seminar Programme.

Follow the exhibition on the website section dedicated to DSEI