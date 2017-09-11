E-Distribuzione Installs Over a Million Electronic 2.0 Open Meters

Over a million electronic 2.0 Open Meters have already been installed in Italy by E-Distribuzione. This is the first major step in the plan to install E-Distribuzione meters over a period of fifteen years. Over 41 million second-generation meters are to be installed all over Italy, 32 million of them replacing the current first-generation meters, the rest for new connections and as requested by customers.

The meters now up and running are part of the plan for mass installation and consumption management according to the rapid timescale set out in the plan approved by the Italian electricity, gas and water authority (AEEGSI) and published on the website www.e-distribuzione.it.

The installation work will involve some 250 different companies, employing a total of 4,000 technicians throughout Italy.

The new meter is inspired by the concept of open, accessible high-tech and sustainable energy. E-Distribuzione is the world’s first energy distributor to have developed the second-generation remote management system.

This second-generation meter, the brain-child of architect Michele De Lucchi and exclusively designed and developed in Italy by E-Distribuzione, incorporates the leading technology in the field of metering and remote management. Open Meter conforms to the specifications for new meters laid down by AEEGSI Resolution 87/2016. With Resolution 222/2017 of April this year the authority approved the plan to install the new meters developed by E-Distribuzione.

By installing these new E-Distribuzione meters, Italian customers will, without any increase in charges, be able to gain a better awareness of their consumption, access new services and have the opportunity to take an active part in the new energy market.