Awakening of the Soul and Self-Discovery: A Journey and Life Lessons Inspired by Salsa

The book “Soul Secrets of Salsa: How to Partner with Your Spirit and Dance Through Life” takes new and unique perspective to self-discovery and the search for one’s life purpose, creatively and surprisingly through the famous Latin American dance, Salsa. The author effectively incorporates the lessons she learned in Salsa class to her daily life off the dance floor. Her dance lessons helped her discover her purpose in life and the importance of listening to and going with the flow of the music of “The Source” within.

Everyday tasks, special occurrences, and even challenges have meaning and are occurring for a reason, and individuals should be keen on realizing and living their life purpose. To live a fulfilling, purposeful life, one needs to know how to partner with their inner guidance. That is the message that the book delivers. It teaches readers how to live more gracefully, by following the lessons the author learned through Salsa.

This enlightening read is highly recommended for readers longing for inspiration and those seeking to start a journey of self-discovery…those ready to begin living a life with purpose.

“Soul Secrets of Salsa: How to Partner with Your Spirit and Dance Through Life” by Claire Timberlake was one of the phenomenal reads presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017.

“Soul Secrets of Salsa: How to Partner with Your Spirit and Dance Through Life”

Written by: Claire Timberlake

Published by: BalboaPress

Published date: November 16, 2011

Paperback price: $14.99

About the Author

Claire Timberlake is a doting mother of three. As a mother, she applied an unschooling method of raising her children by encouraging and allowing them to follow their hearts and inner guidance. Watching the calm, joyful, and successful lives of her children, she came to the realization that “True success and inner peace comes from following the “still, small voice” that resides within each of us.” With a Master’s degree in Education for the Gifted, she realizes that everyone has a life purpose and each has his/her own gifts. At present, Claire Timberlake works as a certified life coach and Holistic Health Coach. She helps clients listen to their inner voice and follow their hearts to success and fulfillment.