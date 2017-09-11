Going Up! The UPS Store Launches Elevator Pitch Season Two Featuring Marcus Lemonis

Knowing your business is one thing, the ability to pitch to a potential investor is another. Today The UPS Store, Inc. debuts season two of its web series Elevator Pitch, where real small business owners are put on the spot. This season, small business owners will step out of the elevator and stand side-by-side as they give their best pitch to Marcus Lemonis, serial entrepreneur and host of CNBC’s The Profit, for a chance to win $10,000.

“Elevator pitches don’t always occur in an elevator – they can happen any time and any place, and small business owners need to be prepared,” said Lemonis. “The best elevator pitches I’ve heard have been from entrepreneurs who know their business inside out and can deliver the top selling points in a short and concise way. Every small business owner should craft and perfect their elevator pitch.”

In each episode, three business owners compete for $10,000 by giving their most creative, compelling, yet concise elevator pitch. Each contestant pitches their business to Lemonis and why it’s deserving of the grand prize. Lemonis listens to each pitch intently, taking time at the end to ask clarifying questions and provide on-the-spot advice and critiques. The drama continues as Lemonis sends one contestant home. The two remaining business owners get the chance to try again, giving a revised pitch based on Lemonis’ feedback. The winner of that round walks away with $10,000.

Season two features a certain genre of small business owners in each episode – mom and pop duos, veterans and foodies. The new season also offers viewers dramatic twists and turns while providing valuable insights on how to deliver the best elevator pitch. In a recent survey*, The UPS Store, Inc. found that more than 65 percent of small business owners believe their elevator pitch has been a valuable tool in selling their business. In addition to using it as a marketing tool, many entrepreneurs review and edit their pitch on a regular basis to ensure it is relevant and fresh.

“This series is fun and entertaining for all audiences, but it’s a must-see for small business owners,” said Michelle Van Slyke, senior vice president of marketing and sales for The UPS Store, Inc.“ Each episode gives small business owners tips to shape their elevator pitch and demonstrate how marketing materials help make a positive first impression.”

The perfect pitch starts with the perfect print materials. The Elevator Pitch print collection featured in the series is available at upsstoreprint.com/elevatorpitch. Small business owners can customize the templates featured on the show with their own images, logos and branding. From now through October 1, customers can take 30 percent off the print collection which includes business cards, brochures and more, all Marcus Lemonis-approved.

To watch the Elevator Pitch series, visit The UPS Store YouTube channel. To find The UPS Store® location nearest you and learn more about the ways The UPS Store supports small business owners, visit theupsstore.com/small-business-services.

*The results of the survey are based on an online survey conducted March 25-30, 2016 by The UPS Store, Inc., franchisor of The UPS Store® network, with small business owners. The methodology of the study was an online survey among a panel of 500 small business owners contacted through Research Now. All participants were 18 and older and residents of the United States. The UPS Store, Inc. strives to include accurate and up-to-date Information but makes no claims, promises or guarantees about the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of the information or survey results provided herein; the information is provided on an “as is” basis.

The views and opinions of Marcus Lemonis represent his views and opinions alone and should not be construed to be the opinions of The UPS Store, Inc. (or its affiliate or parent companies) or The UPS Store® network.

About The UPS Store

With more than 4,500 locations, The UPS Store network comprises the nation’s largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location. For additional information on The UPS Store, including information on franchise opportunities for opening a The UPS Store location, visit www.theupsstore.com.