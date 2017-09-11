OnKöl remote patient monitoring uses Gemalto IoT connectivity to support ‘age in place’ individuals

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, announces the use of its IoT connectivity technology in OnKöl’s mHealth solution. Enabled by Gemalto’s wireless module, the smart hub connects the elderly and those with special needs to their family and caregivers, allowing them to live in their own home safely, independently and comfortably.

With the population of older individuals due to double in size by 20301 and the ratio of potential caregivers to decrease by over fifty percent2, new technology must rise to meet the need for quality care. However, adoption rates amongst elderly patients have been low as current mHealth options are often too complicated.

Designed for stylish simplicity, the award-winning OnKöl hub removes barriers to technology adoption and encourages engagement without intimidation. Straight out of the box, it can notify family members, caregivers, and even medical professionals of everything from vital signs to medication reminders to emergency response situations.

Equipped with Gemalto’s M2M module, the above remote patient monitoring services are securely managed over-the-air to simplify deployment, personalization and software updates. The patient can easily connect health and home monitoring devices, like blood pressure cuffs, heart-monitors, and smoke detectors, and Gemalto’s module encrypts and sends the gathered information to the OnKöl platform where it is delivered to caregivers and can even be logged into the patients’ electronic medical records. ​

Executive Comments:

“Gemalto’s reputation, wide variety of high quality, industrial-grade modules and breadth of mHealth experience convinced us that their technology was the best fit for our product. It allowed us to deliver a hub that is effortless to set up, use, and scale to support OnKöl business growth in the future.”

Erich Jacobs, CEO, OnKöl

“We were able to work with OnKöl to create an innovative product that has not yet been seen in the market and is customized to its end user’s specific needs. By enabling simple and reliable communication, Gemalto and OnKöl are helping older individuals to maintain their independence and create peace of mind for their caregivers.”

Rodrigo Serna, SVP Mobile and IoT Services, Americas, Gemalto

