TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Hits All Time Series High For The Franchise

TLC continues to see tremendous success on Sunday nights with its 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise with last Sunday’s spinoff 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER TELL ALL hitting an all-time series high for the franchise with a 2.0 among W25-54 and captivating 2.4M P2+ viewers. The TELL ALL PART 2 and spinoff 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS helped propel TLC to #1 for the night in all cable among women (W25-54/18-49/18-34). Also, Sunday, September 3rd was TLC’s highest rated Sunday primetime since January 2017 among W25-54/18-49.

With strong ratings momentum on Sundays, the original story of overseas love 90 DAY FIANCE returns for a fifth season on Sunday October 8th at 9/8c. The new season will follow six brand-new couples who take a chance on love and bring their potential spouses-to-be stateside. Using a special K-1 visa, the couples are required to get married at the end of only 90 days – or else be forced to return to their home countries.

Source: Nielsen, Source: Nielsen, 9/3/17. Prime = 8-11pm, Rank based on ad-supported cable. Nickelodeon excluded due to limited Prime hours (only aired 8-9P). Data based on Program Based Daypart (000s). L+3, Cov Rtg/ (000s).

