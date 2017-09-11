FIAT Professional Stars at Il Salone Del Camper 2017 in Parma

Parma’s international showcase, held at the city’s innovative exhibition centre, is the annual meeting-place not only for producers and professionals but also for the many outdoor tourism fans and those curious to know more.

Fiat Professional is a key player at the event, and this year it will be spotlighting the sector’s supreme star: the Ducato model, the ideal camper-van base for all lovers of the outdoor life, as well as undisputed leader on the European markets and, for the tenth time, “best motorhome base of the year” according to readers of Promobil specialist magazine.

Parma marks the Italian debut of the Fiat Ducato 4x4 Expedition 2017 Show Vehicle, intended for customers with a sporty, adventurous lifestyle who also want the best technological contents. Built on the four-wheel drive variant, this vehicle opens out new horizons for active holiday enthusiasts and once again underlines the Fiat Professional brand’s special flair for anticipating trends in a constantly growing sector. Ducato 4x4 Expedition 2017 is the ideal solution for those in search of the utmost freedom, and for lovers of exploration tourism. Based on the new 4x4 version of Ducato, the special Show CamperVan on display in Parma has been created for customers with a sporty, adventurous, high-tech lifestyle.

Also highlighted is another show vehicle, based on Talento.

Talento is perfect for those in search of a more compact, agile camper-van. Specifically addressing the motorsport world, this vehicle is an on-road version with lower suspension and various racing details, intended for use as a paddock vehicle, for transporting motorbikes and as a rest area.

Visitors to Il Salone del Camper in Parma will also enjoy a close look at the new Fullback Cross pickup, ideal for outdoor activities with its four-wheel drive and roomy 5-seater cab.

Naturally, the stand will also display a chassis cab camper on Ducato base, an opportunity to admire all its internal and external features, not to mention its impressive array of technologies.

Although few in number, the vehicles on display at the Parma show effectively exhibit Fiat Professional’s vast expertise and talent for responding to this sector’s needs with innovative solutions. More and more enthusiasts are viewing their recreational vehicles not just as a practical means of transport, but also as an expression of their personalities and of a lifestyle lived off the beaten track. In fact, in 2017, the European camper market will total more than 105,000 units, an increase of 10% with respect to the previous year, which already recorded significant growth. A large share of this increase has been achieved by the camper-van category, i.e. the segment of recreational vehicles built on a van base, which accounts for about 30% of the market.

Fiat Professional confirms its status as “Leader in freedom”, a promise to customers maintained by guaranteeing that it will be on hand with a solution to any problem they may have during their holiday.

“Leader”, because today the Brand’s offer, not only of products but also of specific services for the motorhome world, is unique and unrivalled on the market. A team of professionals has been taking care of motorhome customers and their needs since 2003. The ability to listen to customers – which starts with Customer Care and continues in Fiat Professional’s workshops – means being able to respond efficiently to current needs and plan ahead for those of the future.

To see all this for yourself, come and pay us a visit in Parma.

See you there!​